Gradually Getting Wetter

High pressure is slowly weakening as it slides East into the Western Atlantic Ocean through the weekend with low pressure and its associated front moving in across the Southeast United States. This will help the winds veer out of a Southerly direction to draw up the humidity, temperatures and moisture levels. Rain and thunderstorms chances are going to a 40% on Sunday and keeping a typical chance in the forecast through mid-week. As far as temperatures are concerned, it will be hotter! High temperatures will range in the upper 80’s to low 90’s across the East coast, lower to middle 90’s across the West coast, and middle to upper 90’s across the interior.
At area beaches: Moderate risk of rip currents for continues along the East coast beaches and it will gradually trend towards slight through the weekend.
Reminder: Surviving A Storm airs tonight at 8 pm right here on 7. It is filled with everything you need to know to weather a storm. 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts tomorrow (June 1st). Take advantage of tax free weekend to stock up on supplies.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7