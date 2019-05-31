Gradually Getting Wetter

High pressure is slowly weakening as it slides East into the Western Atlantic Ocean through the weekend with low pressure and its associated front moving in across the Southeast United States. This will help the winds veer out of a Southerly direction to draw up the humidity, temperatures and moisture levels. Rain and thunderstorms chances are going to a 40% on Sunday and keeping a typical chance in the forecast through mid-week. As far as temperatures are concerned, it will be hotter! High temperatures will range in the upper 80’s to low 90’s across the East coast, lower to middle 90’s across the West coast, and middle to upper 90’s across the interior.

At area beaches: Moderate risk of rip currents for continues along the East coast beaches and it will gradually trend towards slight through the weekend.

Although we are expecting a mostly dry day, an isolated shower is possible as winds are more southerly. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/KaAwmy39Ml — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 31, 2019

Look for very isolated showers through Saturday. Best rain chance in a while will be on Sunday. Summertime pattern returns with daily afternoon inland storms. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/rs3J7y4WRF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 31, 2019

Reminder: Surviving A Storm airs tonight at 8 pm right here on 7. It is filled with everything you need to know to weather a storm. 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts tomorrow (June 1st). Take advantage of tax free weekend to stock up on supplies.

Your #StormStation has everything you need to know to keep you safe & informed for whatever Mother Nature sends our way. Our special "Surviving A Storm" airs tonight at 8pm. 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts tomorrow (June 1st). @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/zmhL8moyLl — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 31, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7