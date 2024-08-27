Models are showing that the pattern will be gradually getting wetter late week. It seems that the avenue will be opening up for deeper moisture to move in from the Caribbean. This means the Labor Day Weekend will not be a washout, but count on seeing scattered storms at times.

Today in the Tropics

Low pressure is forecast to form over the Central Tropical Atlantic over the next few days as conditions become more favorable. NHC is giving it a low chance to develop during the next 7 days.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7