After a significant amount of rain fell this week in South Florida, it is starting to turn the corner. The Flood Watch for metro and coastal Broward and Miami-Dade will expire at 8pm.

More rain fell this week than all prior weeks combined in Fort Lauderdale. Rainfall this week since Sunday was 14.30″.

It has been a very un-June like day across South Florida today due to all the cloud cover and light rain falling over the Southern half of the region. However, there is still a tail of moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico. This is maintaining a chance of showers, but the air is gradually drying up, so look for mainly dry conditions overnight with most of the shower activity remaining over the Atlantic and Gulf waters.

On Sunday (Father’s Day), high pressure starts to build across the Southeast United States to bring in some drier air region. While there is still plenty of cloud cover, expect more peaks of sun during the day and lower rain chances. Isolated showers possible on an ocean breeze.

The breeze builds early in the week with long range models showing a typical Summer-time pattern setting up shop. This means morning sun with a passing shower on the breeze and afternoon sea breeze driven activity with the daytime heat. Mid to late next week could get wetter once again if model trends continue.

Today in the Tropics

Area of low pressure is forecast to form over the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Conditions seem favorable for slow development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by the middle part of next week while the system moves slowly Westward or West-Northwestward. Regardless of development, plenty of rain is going to spread for several days across portions of Southern Mexico and Central America where life-threatening flooding could happen. NHC giving this area a medium chance to form during the next 7days.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7