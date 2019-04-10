Gradually Clearing

South Florida yesterday was wet and stormy. In fact, severe weather rolled through Fort Lauderdale where two weak tornadoes (classified EF-0) touched down and winds in excess of 60 mph reported with a storm that moved through Homestead General Airport. Also, Marathon in the middle Florida Keys set a new record for rain nearing an inch.

The good news is that today will not be as active. Cold front arrives in the afternoon and ahead there is only a chance of seeing a few showers. Conditions will gradually clear and winds will pick up especially around the Florida Keys. This means marine hazards likely. Look forward to mostly sunny, dry and hot conditions to finish off the work-week. Forecast highs will range in the upper 80’s and what is typical for this time of year is between 80-83 degrees.

Next week another front approaches and we may need to bump up the rain chances.

*Make sure to stay hydrated.

2 TORNADOES ON TUESDAY- Both were an EF-0. Reports of tree damage & minor debris, including trash cans near downtown Ft. Lauderdale. Also, damage to cargo & storage containers in the FedEx facility near the airport. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/SdRbxHHQN4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 10, 2019

South Florida despite the fact that weak cold front is expected to move through today, temperatures will be unseasonably warm. Each afternoon into the upper 80's. Is it Spring or Summer? @wsvn @7weather #flwx #miami #ftlauderdale #keywest pic.twitter.com/rE5ni4Hgf9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 10, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7