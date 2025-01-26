Following a big chill late last week and into the very start of this weekend, warmer but near-seasonable temperatures are in the cards this week.

Numerous areas of high pressure will center their selves over Florida throughout the week, keeping our weather pattern quiet too with sunshine and 0% rain chances.

For our Sunday, do expect to see additional clouds as some clumps of clouds over the Atlantic Ocean will get drawn onshore with an east-northeast breeze while some thin, wispy, upper-level clouds stream in at times from the Gulf, therefore leading to periods of extra cloudiness.

Regardless, today will be beautiful with highs warming up and into the low to mid 70s following wakeup temperatures that have ranged from the mid 50s inland to the mid 60s along the immediate coast and Florida Keys.

Going forward, high temperatures will gradually rise throughout the week, reaching 80F by next weekend. Lows will remain cool into the upper 50s to near 60F across most of Miami-Dade and Broward through Thursday before a stronger, ocean breeze warms up lows heading into next weekend.