Happy Halloween! For all the trick-or-treaters heading out this afternoon or evening, the weather will certainly be a treat with dry conditions, comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 70s and low humidity.

This follows the chill we felt this morning when some locations even dipped into the 50s.

The lows recorded this morning across South Florida were the coolest since March or April.

Heading into tonight and Saturday morning, temperatures will be very similar as they were this morning with widespread lows in the low to mid 60s for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Over the course of the weekend, a warming trend will commence with highs up to around 80F on Saturday and then the low to mid 80s on Sunday. Temperatures by Sunday morning won’t be as cool compared to Saturday morning with lows mainly in the upper 60s.

For Saturday, expect cloudier skies across the Florida Keys, then overspreading to the north throughout the afternoon. Showers will be possible in spots, especially across the Keys and near the coast. The rain chance will be low, however, at 20%.

That rain chance will then rise on Sunday into Sunday night to 40% as moisture levels increase due to an approaching fall front from the northwest and a stalled front creeping closer from the southeast. Therefore, expect times of showers Sunday but a wet, soggy day is unlikely.

The chance for showers will still exist Monday but it will depend on the timing of the front. That should then give way to mostly dry conditions throughout next week depending on how far south that front gets.

Lows will turn warmer by Monday morning before a front knocks it back down into the widespread 60s for Tuesday. This will be a brief dip in degrees as an onshore wind will usher in milder temperatures once again beyond then.