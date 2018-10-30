Gradual Warm Up

The weather is promising to be spectacular for Halloween! Look for dry and mild conditions for trick-or-treating. Winds will veer out of the South in response to a front that will draw up more heat and humidity late week. By Friday night, chance of showers and storms returns.

Tropics Update:

Hurricane Oscar is now a Category 2 system finally moving faster to the North. Weakening is expected as it moves over colder waters this weekend. Remains no threat to land.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7