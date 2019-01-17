Gradual Warm Up Through Weekend

High pressure is still in control of our weather. Although temperatures were chilly to start on Thursday, they were not as cold as yesterday. Winds will turn out of the Northeast and eventually completely out of the East by Friday. This will allow temperatures to warm up a touch each day. However, any time we have the influence of an ocean breeze, we can’t rule out seeing a stray shower and we could sure use some. It has been extra dry and models are hinting at a decent shot of seeing measurable rainfall on Sunday ahead of another cold front. The chance is up to a 50%!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7