Happy Saturday, South Florida!

SO FAR SO DRY: Happy Saturday! It's a beautiful start to our morning across SoFlo, but don't be fooled by the dry conditions. Later this morning and into the afternoon, showers and storms will increase, so make sure you grab an umbrella if you plan on being out today. pic.twitter.com/pVDpYSGNLy — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 12, 2021

It was a beautiful start to our morning across SoFlo, but don’t be fooled by the dry conditions. This afternoon, showers and storms will increase, so make sure you grab an umbrella if you plan on being out today.

WETTER PATTERN: Winds out of the SW will pump in tropical moisture from the Caribbean into SoFlo into early next week. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms each day with heavy rain possible at times. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Vr2TExXspV — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 12, 2021

Winds out of the S/SW will pump in tropical moisture from the Caribbean into SoFlo into early next week. Rain chances will increase and stay high during this timeframe.

WHAT TO EXPECT: S/SW winds will continue to pump tropical moisture into SoFlo, giving us scattered to numerous showers and storms each afternoon – of which some could be strong. This will be the case through early next week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/UTKiv3ghBv — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 12, 2021

Here’s what’s to expect: Scattered to numerous showers and storms will remain in the forecast each afternoon. Some storms may be strong, packing gusty winds and heavy rain. An isolated street flood risk may develop into early next week.

DAY PLANNER: Today, expect showers and storms especially as we head into the afternoon hours. Some storms this afternoon may be on the stronger side, possibly containing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Overnight, the rain chance will gradually increase. Temps remain steamy. #flwx pic.twitter.com/3rw5OMzkpy — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 12, 2021

Here’s your day planner for today. Day one of the wetter pattern will include showers increasing throughout the morning, becoming more widespread throughout the afternoon. Storms will be possible, as well. Rain chances stay high into tonight before tapering off overnight.

RAIN TREND: Soggy times will stick around into early next week before drier air moves into South Florida by the end of the upcoming work week, leaving us with a more typical rain chance. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/QT0LrvwrOm — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 12, 2021

You will notice that rain chances remain high through Tuesday, before returning to more typical chances by mid-to-late work week. Drier air will eventually work its way back into South Florida due to Saharan Dust possibly arriving.

8 A.M. Saturday Tropical Update: An area of clouds and rain over the SW Gulf has a chance of developing into next week as it moves very slowly toward the north. A tropical depression may form by midweek. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dMR2MwdDPe — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 12, 2021

In the tropics, an area of clouds and rain over the SW Gulf has a chance of developing into next week as it moves very slowly toward the north. A tropical depression may form by midweek.

Have a great weekend, South Florida!