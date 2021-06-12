Happy Saturday, South Florida!
It was a beautiful start to our morning across SoFlo, but don’t be fooled by the dry conditions. This afternoon, showers and storms will increase, so make sure you grab an umbrella if you plan on being out today.
Winds out of the S/SW will pump in tropical moisture from the Caribbean into SoFlo into early next week. Rain chances will increase and stay high during this timeframe.
Here’s what’s to expect: Scattered to numerous showers and storms will remain in the forecast each afternoon. Some storms may be strong, packing gusty winds and heavy rain. An isolated street flood risk may develop into early next week.
Here’s your day planner for today. Day one of the wetter pattern will include showers increasing throughout the morning, becoming more widespread throughout the afternoon. Storms will be possible, as well. Rain chances stay high into tonight before tapering off overnight.
You will notice that rain chances remain high through Tuesday, before returning to more typical chances by mid-to-late work week. Drier air will eventually work its way back into South Florida due to Saharan Dust possibly arriving.
In the tropics, an area of clouds and rain over the SW Gulf has a chance of developing into next week as it moves very slowly toward the north. A tropical depression may form by midweek.
Have a great weekend, South Florida!