Happy Saturday, South Florida!

It’s shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend across the Sunshine State. Expect high temperatures in the mid-70s with bright sunshine each day. It will be a touch cool at night with lows in the 50s.

If you’re thinking of hitting the beach the weather looks good with lots of sun. The only issue is winds pick up Sunday as a weak front pushes through, which could lead to some rip current issues.

High pressure takes control of our weather heading into next week. This will lead to a gradual warming trend with highs in the lower-80s by the end of the week, with no big rain chances in sight.