We’re in that final stretch before the Christmas holiday, so for your last minute shopping, holiday festivities or any other plans, the weather is looking great overall!

Sunday will start off with some patchy fog inland, but will remain warm and fairly humid from start to finish. Expect sunshine, patchy clouds and some spotty showers rolling onshore with the building breeze. This will also make for nice beach weather with a low rip current risk!

If you are traveling across the country on Sunday, weather-related slow downs are unlikely unless you’re traveling to the Pacific Northwest as another storm approaches.

That breeze will increase with windy conditions expected Monday into Monday night before gradually decreasing throughout the week, although it will still be on the breezy side by Christmas.

The reason for that breeze is due to another approaching front, which could drive in isolated to widely scattered showers during the day Tuesday. Otherwise, next week will remain quiet with low rain chances and comfortably warm temperatures.

Therefore, for Noche Buena — Christmas Eve — and Christmas Day, the forecast is looking great to spend it outside!