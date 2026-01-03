Happy Saturday, South Florida!

It’s shaping up to be a picture perfect Saturday with lots of sun and highs in the 70s. Winds are light which will make it a perfect beach and boating day.

A few showers are possible on Sunday as a weak front moves across the area. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs back to near 80 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, its looking fairly warm with a mix of sun and clouds each day, and highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. We’re not seeing any strong cold fronts on the horizon.