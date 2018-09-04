Gordon Heading Toward the N. Gulf Coast, Plus Improving South FL Weather

South Florida after rounds of heavy rain and almost 6 inches accumulated in some areas yesterday, we are looking at drier conditions for today. The moisture map is showing a sliver of drier air filtering in from the Western Atlantic as high pressure continues to build into the Southeast United States. Tropical rains with Gordon are definitely moving away and heading toward the Northern Gulf coast states. However, some of the outermost bands could drive in isolated showers and storms, but the forecast looks promising.

Most of the models are showing our typical Summertime pattern becoming established midweek. We will have a lighter breeze off the ocean with morning sunshine. By the afternoon, sea breeze developing isolated showers and storms will be possible around inland locations. For Thursday and Friday, we will leave typical chances 40-50% and revise as we watch a tropical wave moving through the Caribbean. If it manages to hold, we could see more rain to finish off the week.

South Florida look for improving conditions with more sunshine, less rain and a lighter breeze. Rip current risk is high. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/9wvbuCgY6c — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 4, 2018

As of 8am, #Gordon moving steadily toward the Northern Gulf coast. Could become a hurricane before making landfall. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/GG93QtPlN2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 4, 2018

Rest of the tropics:

Tropical Storm Florence is below hurricane strength in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. On the forecast track, it is expected to strengthen over the weekend remaining no threat to land. If it remains on the weaker side, it will track more to the West and could be a potential worry for Bermuda. They should closely monitor the progress of Florence into next week.

Strong tropical wave located near the Cape Verde Islands is showing signs of organization. The National Hurricane Center is suggesting it will enter into a more favorable environment down the road and it could be a depression late week or into the weekend. It is moving West to West-Northwest at 10-15 mph and we have plenty of time to watch.

Tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands will move into an area more favorable for growth. Could become a depression late week. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/4KYvkr54PD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 4, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7