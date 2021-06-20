Who’s “Sal”? Sal is the abbreviated weather term for Saharan Air Layer, which we refer to as “Saharan Dust”. It arrived last Friday to finally give us some relief after days of heavy rain. Once the dust particles moved over the region, we were left with drier air and a very hazy sky. That haze combined with high cloudiness on Saturday to give us (another) rather gloomy day. Still, the drying trend was helpful after so much rain last week which lead to numerous instances of flooding. What’s ahead? We’re about to slip back into a wet and unsettled pattern (although not as bad as the recent one).

On the weather map, high pressure over the western Atlantic is weakening. In turn, winds are veering more out of the south as the new week begins. Needless to say, it’s a steamy flow of air that we’re tapping into! Expect plenty of heat and humidity as we come to expect this time of year. On Sunday afternoon, the heat index (which is “how it feels” when the humidity is factored in) will range from 103 to 108 degrees. The actual air temperature will be in the lower 90’s but that goes to show how significant the humidity element really is, across the region! With the southerly flow, we’ll access tropical moisture that will aid in rain and thunderstorm development. Activity is likely to be scattered through the first half of the week, then increase to more numerous rain bands by next weekend. All of this shouldn’t surprise anyone. After all, June is the wettest month of the year for south Florida. We’ll hope this week’s rain is spread out in such a way that the ground doesn’t get overly saturated. The rain is still needed across parts of south Florida, just not all at once.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.