The large High Pressure area that recently contributed to our cooling is heading away. It didn’t last long for south Florida (just a couple of nights and days with below average temperatures). The cool spell peaked Wednesday morning with widespread temperatures in the 50ºs. It’s worth noting that it made for the coolest air we’ve had (in Miami-Dade and Broward County) since last March!

Thursday will involve comfortable conditions. Winds will veer off the ocean (no longer from the cool north) and it will feel quite pleasant. Many areas will even see afternoon temperatures reach 80-degrees or slightly higher. If you’re spending time near the coast, that’s where you can expect a stronger east breeze up to 15 mph.

The next weather change arrives over the weekend with added warmth. Highs are forecast to rise into the middle 80ºs and it’s going to feel more humid, too. These temperature readings will be within a couple degrees of record highs, by the way. The push of warmer weather comes ahead of another advancing cold front. The front won’t reach us until late Monday, so the warmer pattern will hold until then. At this point, next week’s front isn’t likely to bring significant cooling. Instead, we’re forecasting a minimal temperature drop into the middle of the week.

