Goodbye, cool weather

Our “cool weather encounter” has officially ended. The brief cooling did provide three consecutive nights with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s (peaking Friday morning). What was most significant, south Florida reached cooling that hadn’t been felt since last April! As the new week begins, our air flow has turned off the ocean allowing temperatures to ease. The onshore flow will continue for the foreseeable future keeping comfortably warm air in place. Upcoming changes will be minor but include more sunshine through the early part of the week. There will be a slight chance for a passing shower, but the main rain chances don’t arrive until we get closer to Thanksgiving. Weather forecast models continue to show a low pressure area developing in the west central Gulf of Mexico and it will be the main thing for us to watch. The disturbance is expected to move east, toward Florida, gradually drawing up moisture and increasing instability. The end result could be a soggy and unsettled period lasting a good day or two. While the timing is still uncertain, the Thanksgiving holiday seems to involve times of rain with possible thunderstorms. If the system tracks more slowly, we could see the wet weather continue through the big shopping day known as Black Friday, and possibly into next weekend. Stay tuned.