Good timing?

Friday involved a big spike in temperature and most of south Florida peaked with readings near 90 degrees. In the Middle Keys, Marathon even made it into the record books matching a record high for the date! The hotter time was due to winds coming out of the southwest as a weak front approached from the Gulf of Mexico.

Instead of a southwest flow, the weekend begins with a well-timed turn of winds from the northeast. Temperatures will settle back about 5-degrees (a minor retreat) but we’ll be treated to less humid conditions!

Wind speeds will also remain light through the weekend due to the close proximity of high pressure. As the high gets stronger next week, though, winds will likely get stronger (especially by the beaches). A few, mostly small showers could also work along the flow after the drying erodes.