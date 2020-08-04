Good Rain Chance

Isaias made landfall in Ocean Isle North Carolina Monday at 11:10 pm as a Category 1 hurricane. It is interacting with land and weaker moving quickly Northeast. While these states will experience strong winds, heavy rainfall & isolated tornadoes, Isaias is indirectly affecting the weather in South Florida.

It has a left a tail of moisture over the region leaving a good chance of seeing showers and storms. The activity will start inland and push towards the coast. Count on having the rain gear with you all week!

Tail of Isaias leaving plenty of moisture across South Florida. Therefore, count on seeing tropical downpours and storms developing this week inland and moving towards the coast. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/OlbylxDYZp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 4, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7