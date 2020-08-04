Good Rain Chance

Isaias made landfall in Ocean Isle North Carolina Monday at 11:10 pm as a Category 1 hurricane. It is interacting with land and weaker moving quickly Northeast. While these states will experience strong winds, heavy rainfall & isolated tornadoes, Isaias is indirectly affecting the weather in South Florida.
It has a left a tail of moisture over the region leaving a good chance of seeing showers and storms. The activity will start inland and push towards the coast. Count on having the rain gear with you all week!
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7