It will be a good Friday, so enjoy the nice sunshine and warmth while we have it. The pattern will change heading into the weekend.

If you have Easter egg hunts/activities happening on Sunday, get them done early. We will have morning sunshine followed by afternoon storms developing inland and pushing towards the coast due to steering winds out of the West.

We will have nearby fronts and a series of lows to lead into a soggy stretch early next week. However, the timing and extent of how much rain we will get remains uncertain.

Model guidance keeps going back and fourth on how much rain we will receive, but certainly trending wetter. The European model maintains a front over South Florida providing for heavier pockets of rain increasing our flood risk.

However, the American model places the front to our South with less rain in the forecast until mid-week rolls around. Either way, count on wetter conditions next week.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7