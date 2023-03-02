The south Florida warmth has extended into March. We’re now a couple weeks into the spring-like pattern BUT there are finally signs of a weather change (even if it isn’t dramatic or long lasting). First things first, though. The large High Pressure area near the Bahamas, is slowly drifting away! As it continues to depart, we’ll spend a few days between the high and a distant front. As a result, wind speeds will gradually increase (especially from Thursday afternoon through Friday). The dry and hot winds will arrive from the south and southwest, allowing temperatures to again “spring” during the late week. Both days should remain below records, which is 90-degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Once the weekend starts, we’ll still be feeling the heat. Saturday’s highs will range from the upper 80’s to the lower 90’s and will likely be our hottest day of the year, so far. It will definitely feel steamy through the first part of the weekend. Then, on Sunday, forecast models show the approach of a weak front. It’s actually a cold front but without anything resembling cold air! The front is expected to move across south Florida on Sunday with additional clouds and isolated showers. Since the front is a slow-mover and likely to get weaker, it’s possible that it doesn’t cross the region entirely. At this point, the forecast calls for the boundary to “limp south” toward the Florida Keys with only modest cooling. Basically, instead of temperatures near-records, we’ll see them scale back about 5 to 7-degrees. More importantly, a wind shift should create more comfortable weather to start next week AND we may even see a few showers from Sunday through Monday. We really do need some rain after such dry conditions recently.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.