Our pattern of “cool nights and mild days” is about to end. It’s been a steady stretch with similar temperatures going back to last Saturday night. Here’a a beautiful view of the sunset (from Tuesday) with a mostly clear sky.

With clear and dry air in place (and an approaching cold front that slips across south Florida) we’ll wake up to widespread 50’s. Here’s a look at forecast low temperatures across both Broward County and Miami-Dade. You’ll notice, as usually the case, readings will be colder across inland areas.

A large and sprawling area of high pressure will be at the heart of our weather pattern on Wednesday. The high is centered over the southeastern states.

Onshore winds, around strengthening high pressure, will be the rule as the week continues. Beginning Thursday, gusty conditions will be noticeable and more significant around the coast and Keys.

Rain chances aren’t too impressive, but there’s likely going to be a bit of moisture picked from the Atlantic. We’re expecting steady and isolated rain chances. Keep in mind, with wind speeds that are strong, any shower will be pushed along rather quickly.