Scattered to numerous showers and storms are possible each day through early next week due to South-Southwest steering flow continuing to draw up plenty of moisture from the tropics. Our main impacts with the activity that develops will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and areas of street flooding. This is mainly for inland and metro locations. Dangerous heat is set to remain a concern through Saturday with feels like temperatures reaching 105 degrees.

Today in the Tropics: Tracking Two

Bret’s trailing rain bands continue to produce gusty winds and heavy rains over portions of the Windward Islands, which is why a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect between Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The center of Bret moved near St. Vincent overnight and now located in the Caribbean Sea. However, it is forecast to get weaker and weaker since it is approaching an area of high wind shear and drier air in the mid-levels. Models are showing it falling apart over the Central Caribbean Sea some time this weekend. Most likely on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Cindy has been gradually strengthening, but forecast to weaken in the days ahead. On the forecast track, Cindy will be traveling well East and Northeast of the Lesser Antilles early next week. By Wednesday, likely falling apart South of Bermuda.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7