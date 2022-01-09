Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy the first half of the weekend. It wasn’t bad for many of us, however, if you were in southern portions of Miami Dade and across the upper Florida Keys then you most definitely saw much more rain than the rest of us. This morning we saw some changes on radar. Instead of just the lower half of Miami Dade waking up to some showers, all of South Florida saw on and off rain throughout the night and through this morning. Apart from the rain, South Florida woke up to cloudy skies this morning as well, which left for a gloomy start to the day.

There are some changes for today. While the stalled front looks to remain near South Florida once again, it looks like any part of South Florida will be seeing showers today. Once again, it shouldn’t be a complete washout of a day but be sure to have rain gear with you just in case you are out and about and encounter a shower or two. The winter warmth continues as our afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the lower 80s . Breezy to gusty conditions will also be a part of your Sunday and with strong winds out of the East, showers will be possible at any given time.

Looking ahead, South Florida will still be looking for that cool down that we have been waiting for. Luckily for us, there is another [stronger] front already on its way! While scattered showers remain in the forecast on Monday, the breeze will begin to let up just a bit ahead of our next front that is forecast to move through South Florida at some point early Tuesday. Shower activity will still be possible throughout the day on Tuesday but then a high-pressure system will help usher in much drier air into our area by the end of the work week and that’s when we will finally begin to feel the cooler and enjoy drier conditions across South Florida. By the end of the work week, our overnight temperatures could possibly drop into the 50s across many spots!

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

