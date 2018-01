South Florida today has been a gloomy day with periods of downpours. This activity is all ahead of front that will cross through tonight. If the clouds manage to clear, temperatures will drop down into the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Either way, plan on wearing a light sweater or jacket tomorrow and the remainder of the week to remain dry.

Today is the only day this week with the highest rain chance ahead of a cold front. Have the umbrellas! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/9a3zWyPI3l — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 29, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7