Getting Hotter

South Florida we continue with steamy high pressure in control and centered over the Western Atlantic Ocean. By tomorrow, winds will veer out of the southwest and allow the Gulf and Caribbean air to filter in ahead of our next cold front. This will help temperatures climb into the upper 80’s. In fact, through tomorrow records will be in jeopardy. The cold front is forecast to cross through with limited moisture some time on Friday and then winds will swing around out of the north. This will bring temperatures down back to average, but feel cool-ish to start. Some areas will be waking up into the upper 50’s to low 60’s. High temperatures will range in the middle to upper 70’s. As far as rain chances are concerned, they will remain low through the middle of next week.

Records will be in jeopardy today once again for Key West. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Pkt7L2egp7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 28, 2018

It will only get hotter ahead of a cold front. Look for it to cross through on Friday and bringing temperatures back to normal over the weekend. @wsvn #flwx #heat pic.twitter.com/tqpuZVXuIN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 28, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7