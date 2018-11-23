Full moon into Black Friday

We’ve had our fair share of clouds lately, but brighter times are coming. On Thanksgiving, the region remained under an impressive deck of clouds keeping local temperatures in check. Most places peaked around 80-degrees with some coastal-based rain showers. As we move deeper into Friday, following a full moon overhead, moisture levels should slowly subside. Rain chances will probably not amount to much more than a brief shower off the ocean (while the vast majority of spots even stay dry). Distant high pressure will continue providing a light onshore flow with pleasantly mild temperatures. Looking ahead, our main change involves increased warming into the weekend. Winds will turn out of the west-southwest allowing for hotter air to build. The latest forecast models show highs reaching into the middle 80’s (for at least three days, through Monday). That would also lead to near-record temperatures for parts of south Florida into early next week. Finally, the next chance for cooling with less humid air could come by next Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s still some disagreement among the best performing weather models! Basically, we’ll have two possible scenarios for next week: either a cold front is able to punch southward (far enough to pass into the Straits) or there’s a chance it loses steam while over the south Florida mainland. The outcome will determine whether we see a 5 to 10-degree temperature drop OR whether we get a cloudy period with more above average warmth. Stay tuned.