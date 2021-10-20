Look forward to one more dry and breezy day with slight changes taking place across South Florida. Outside of a few passing sprinkles, it will be beautiful and pleasantly warm. By Thursday, high pressure slides into the Western Atlantic Ocean and stalled front to the South fades to allow winds to subside and tropical moisture to get tugged back into the region. It will also get trapped over the state as another front approaches the Southeast United States, so a chance for rain returns on Friday.

DRY, THEN WETTER- 1 more dry & breezy day expected across So FL. High pressure moves into the Atlantic allowing tropical moisture to increase from the South & get hung up across the area with an approaching front from the North. Rain returns Friday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/qZk7xRExbs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 20, 2021

October’s full moon is known as Full Hunter’s Moon. The Hunter’s moon, gets the name because the time of year it appears, giving light to those in search of food before the cold winter nights. However, it is not 100% full until 10:56 am today. But we won’t see/appreciate it because of daylight. Tonight as the moon rises at 7:05 pm we will see it in all it’s glory.

FULL HUNTER'S MOON- It will be gorgeous, but if you plan on seeing the Orionid meteor shower tonight, the brightness of the moon may hinder the view. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/6oBcSd0mX2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 20, 2021

This also means that King Tides return with the next high tides happening between 8-11 am.

KING TIDES RETURN today with October's full moon. Low-lying areas could see some minor coastal flooding during times of high tide. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/S3kmtJeniI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 20, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7