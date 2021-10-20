Look forward to one more dry and breezy day with slight changes taking place across South Florida. Outside of a few passing sprinkles, it will be beautiful and pleasantly warm. By Thursday, high pressure slides into the Western Atlantic Ocean and stalled front to the South fades to allow winds to subside and tropical moisture to get tugged back into the region. It will also get trapped over the state as another front approaches the Southeast United States, so a chance for rain returns on Friday.
October’s full moon is known as Full Hunter’s Moon. The Hunter’s moon, gets the name because the time of year it appears, giving light to those in search of food before the cold winter nights. However, it is not 100% full until 10:56 am today. But we won’t see/appreciate it because of daylight. Tonight as the moon rises at 7:05 pm we will see it in all it’s glory.
This also means that King Tides return with the next high tides happening between 8-11 am.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7