Hopefully everyone had a great start to the weekend. South Florida really lucked out with the weak front that passed through late yesterday. The rain associated with the front held back until the late afternoon and early evening hours. And as quick as it arrived, it quickly moved out of our area. And while we made sure not to promise a significant cool down with this front, conditions felt a bit more refreshing earlier this morning as we noticed slightly lower humidity levels across south Florida. Temperatures however remained mild in the lower 70s.

As mentioned before, no significant cooling is expected behind yesterday’s front, however, afternoon high temperatures today will be a bit closer to what’s *average* this time of year… in the upper 70s. The weak front is expected to stall just south of our area today as our winds immediately veer out of the Northeast and pick up speed. That means a few passing clouds will be possible from time while a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out,…especially across the Florida Keys (closest to the old front).

Looking ahead, the upcoming work week looks to return to the winter warmth once again. Afternoon high temperatures will quickly return to the 80s starting Presidents’ Day Monday. Apart from a few spotty showers, the weather pattern should remain about the same. A breezy East to Northeast breeze will remain in place through much of the work week. Afternoon high temperatures and higher humidity return by the end of the week as wind speeds subside and wind direction veers out of the Southeast.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

