FRONT TONIGHT BRINGS A NICE END TO THE WEEK

A nice end to our work week but the upcoming weekend has the potential to be a soaker. #miami #FLL #floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Lc0ZsTfphv

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.