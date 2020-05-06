FRONT TONIGHT BRINGS A NICE END TO THE WEEK

Another steamy day! The first few days of May were absolutely picture perfect but today the weather pattern began to change for us. Beautiful blue skies, plenty of sunshine and near average temperatures gave way to clouds, a few showers across metro areas and steamy above-average temperatures. South Florida really “felt” the difference today as afternoon high temperatures soared well into the upper 80s and 90s.
The high pressure system that has left a very quiet few days for us has begun to move into the Atlantic waters, finally allowing a weak front to move south across our state. The front is set to reach us overnight tonight but we won’t be seeing any rain with this one. Behind the front, South Florida can expect some relief from the heat on Thursday and Friday with lower humidity and seasonable temperatures settling in.
But with drier conditions moving in, South Florida will be under a Brush Fire Watch through the day on Thursday. As winds veer off the water once again then the threat for fires to develop will decrease. The end to our work week looks to be a nice one. But that will all change as we head into the upcoming weekend with the approach of another front.
The upcoming weekend has the potential to be a soaker for us….unfortunately falling on Mother’s Day. Another front is set to reach South Florida on Sunday. The pattern will be set up for the potential for a wet and possibly stormy end to our weekend. Right now Saturday looks to start mostly dry but rain chances continue to increase as the day progresses. Sunday and Monday look to be the wettest 2 days of the week,…with some of our in-house models picking up on 2-4″ of rain. Some isolated areas could see higher amounts if this all pans out.
Temperatures across South Florida will be up and down through the next few days. Tonight’s weak front will bring slight relief through the end of the work week. A Southwest wind returns on Saturday (ahead of Sunday’s front) and that will help temperatures reach the 90s once again. As for that front on Sunday…models are looking wetter and wetter on Mother’s Day. we could be looking at a few soggy days come Sunday and Monday. So if you have any big plans for Mom on her special day, then it might be best to move your plans to Saturday, if possible. Soggy or not, we will make the best of Mom’s special day.