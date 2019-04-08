Front to follow

It’s a very warm start to the week and feeling more humid across south Florida. The warmth is widespread ahead of an approaching front. Into Tuesday, we’ll see thickening clouds (compared to sky conditions most of Monday).

The front we’re following is attached to low pressure that’s heading east. In tandem, we’ll see the trailing front move across the eastern Gulf and cross Florida over the next 24 hours.

The weather headlines advise of pop-up thunderstorms on Tuesday. Storms could be strong (with gusty winds and possible hail) as they push into the “Sunshine State”.

As for timing the rain and storm possibilities, note here that chances increase deeper into the day. If the front slows down, by the way, much of the daytime heat will be lost and storms may lose they’re punch on the approach.

The cold front will be absent any cooling. Temperatures will remain warmer than usual, although humidity values will drop a tad into Wednesday afternoon (behind the boundary). Looking ahead, our winds quickly turn back over the ocean and sticky air, for springtime, will simply stick around for the rest of the week!