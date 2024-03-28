A weak cold front is on the move — the same front we’ve been tracking all week long — and will finally cross through South Florida this afternoon, leading to changes to our weather pattern.

Throughout this week, humidity and temperatures have been gradually climbing, with the peak of these variables today, before this front leads to a nice drop in temperatures and humidity just in time for this weekend.

Before then though, we’ll have to get through a round of isolated to scattered showers and storms passing through the region this afternoon. None of the rain looks to be significant but some of us can expect a passing shower or two.

A cluster of thunderstorms over the Gulf of Mexico this morning has brought in plenty of clouds across South Florida this morning and some light rain across parts of the Florida Keys. This rain should end later in the morning with some breaks of sunshine midday.

Any sunshine we get along with a southwest wind should allow for temperatures to heat up and into the mid 80s this afternoon.

By this evening, conditions will start to change with a quick, dramatic drop in humidity along with a gusty, northwesterly breeze as clouds clear behind the front.

Skies will then turn mostly sunny with the occasional passing cloud from Friday through early next week as high pressure builds in over Florida.

This will lead to a stretch of dry and pleasant conditions with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the mid 60s over the Easter holiday weekend!

A warming trend then returns next week with the chance for rain starting to rise by Wednesday.