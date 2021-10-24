Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great start to the weekend. Given Friday’s soggy conditions, Saturday actually ended up turning out to be beautiful across south Florida (despite the wet start for portions of Broward county). So after a decent start to the weekend, this morning started off similar to what we saw on Saturday morning. Showers were affecting parts of South Florida with some heavy rain once again affecting portions of Broward county.

As a front stalls over south Florida today, we can expect scattered showers from time to time and a few thunderstorms will also be possible. Pinpointing exactly what areas the showers will affect will be difficult because it all depends on where exactly this front ends up. Once again we are not expecting a washout of a day nor is it supposed to be raining all day. There will be plenty of dry time today. However, be sure to have an umbrella with you though just in case you do encounter a shower as you go about your Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach into the mid 80s.

The models are suggesting that Monday may still be wet at times. With a front nearby, showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible and of course the rain may be heavy at times. But then some nice changes look to work back into our area by Tuesday and Wednesday. This is because the front that will be over us through much of the weekend will finally push south of us and allow for some drier air to move in across South Florida. However, by the middle of the workweek our surface winds will once again be out of the South to Southwest and this will allow our temperatures to shoot up into the upper 80s. Some spots may even hit 90! So after a few soggy and stormy days here in South Florida, we can once again expect more of an early ‘Summer feel’ as far as our temperatures are concerned. As we head into the end of the work week, it looks like another front (and a potentially stronger one at that) may actually reach South Florida and bring nicer conditions just in time for Halloween weekend!

Have a great week!

Erika Delgado – Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

