We have a front stalling near South Florida and it is drawing up the heat and moisture levels. In fact, we could be nearing record high temperatures into the low 90’s once again before the storms get going. The National Weather Service of Miami is suggesting that noon to 4 pm is the best time for us to see storms developing inland and pushing towards the coast. Main hazards will be gusty winds and small-sized hail.

Enjoy the quiet start and don't leave home without your rain gear. Isolated strong storms likely to develop this afternoon. Main hazards: gusty winds, heavy rainfall & small hail. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/NX0HC1ukwo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 14, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7