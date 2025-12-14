More changes are on the way to our weather pattern, which has been featuring many ups-and-downs and twists and turns as of late, courtesy of our next front.

That front arrives Sunday night, wiping away the humidity, dropping temperatures and ushering in strong winds.

Before we get there, the weekend is still in progress! It was a soggy Saturday night across South Florida but thankfully the heavy rainfall stays offshore for the most part.

For Sunday, expect lots of dry time. Morning showers across the Florida Keys should come to an end by midday while Miami-Dade and Broward can expect dry conditions throughout a large chunk of the day.

It’s not until the mid to late afternoon hours when those rain chances briefly rise due to the potential for scattered, passing showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. It won’t be a widespread rain and should be fine overall for your outdoor Hanukkah celebrations if you observe this holiday.

Otherwise, expect clouds breaking up to some sunshine later in the day Sunday paired with high temperatures at around 80F.

By Monday, it will be cooler with whipping winds out from the northeast. Winds will be sustained up to 30 mph by the coast while gusts top 35+ mph. It will stay fairly windy Tuesday before it relaxes somewhat mid to late week but that onshore breeze will still be present at the very least.

Monday will also be the coolest day, mainly due to the clouds and occasional, passing showers behind the front. Lows will be in the mid 60s and highs in the low to mid 70s for most locations.

Temperatures are forecast to gradually rise throughout the week, however, as high pressure slides to the east, causing that wind to veer out of the east midweek and then southeast late week.

Looking farther out into the long range for those of you thinking about the weather for Christmas week, the overall pattern favors warmer than normal temperatures for much of the country. There will also be elevated chances for rain and/or snow across the western and northern US while the South and Southeast favors drier than normal conditions.