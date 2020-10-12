Front is forecast to move into South Florida overnight and bring drier air along with lower humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday. The nice and comfortable weather conditions won’t last long as models are showing another front increasing our rain chances Thursday into Friday. As it sags southward across the southeast United States and eventually the Florida peninsula, the winds will be breezy out of the northeast over the course of the weekend. This one “could” knock temperatures maybe a few degrees below average, but keep a pool of moisture moving in from the Atlantic for scattered showers to be around. However, don’t get your hopes up yet because how far south this front slides is up in the air.

FRONT ON THE MOVE- Steamy air & some moisture ahead of front north of Lake Okeechobee will produce scattered storms later today. Temps. in the upper 80's to low 90's. Feeling like Summer! Front moves in overnight. Should be nice & comfy Tuesday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/4UiKFV7GSg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 12, 2020

Today in the Tropics

Showers and storm associated with a tropical wave located about 700 miles to the east of the Windward Islands continue to show signs of organization. Slow development of this system is possible during the next day or so while it moves generally westward near 15 mph. It will have a small winds of opportunity to try and get better organized before strong upper-level winds will limit development. Extra rain and wind possible for the islands later this week. NHC only giving this area low chance to form during the next 2 days.

Early A.M. Tropical Outlook: A tropical wave 900 E of the Windward Islands is showing signs of organization and may continue to develop over the next day, or so. By midweek, upper-level winds become unfavorable for further growth. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/TNTAmXAkkM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 12, 2020

