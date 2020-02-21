Front on the move

GALE WARNING in effect through Saturday morning for the offshore waters of Broward and Miami-Dade.

A cold front is currently marching Southward across South Florida. Cloud cover is increasing ahead of the front and likely to linger through the rest of the day. Winds out of the North will also be increasing down the Florida Peninsula behind the front. This will result in gusty winds producing rough seas for swimmers and boaters. A chance of showers will continue mainly for the East Coast area and Atlantic waters once the front crosses through Saturday afternoon. It will be a little cooler and near-average for a few days. Overnight lows will range in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Here is live look outside our North Bay Village studio facing #Broward. You can tell where the front is located. Clouds and some showers moving through the area. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/olgSv8Fcil — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 21, 2020

COASTAL CONCERNS- Rough beach & boating conditions expected. GALE WARNING for coastal waters of #Broward & #MiamiDade will run through Saturday 7am. Seas could build over 10 feet by tonight. New moon, so minor street flooding possible. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/ylC0aYRiV0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 21, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7