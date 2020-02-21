Front on the move

GALE WARNING in effect through Saturday morning for the offshore waters of Broward and Miami-Dade.
A cold front is currently marching Southward across South Florida. Cloud cover is increasing ahead of the front and likely to linger through the rest of the day. Winds out of the North will also be increasing down the Florida Peninsula behind the front. This will result in gusty winds producing rough seas for swimmers and boaters. A chance of showers will continue mainly for the East Coast area and Atlantic waters once the front crosses through Saturday afternoon. It will be a little cooler and near-average for a few days. Overnight lows will range in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Highs in the low to mid 70’s.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7