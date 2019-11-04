Front Lingers

A front is expected to linger around South Florida squeezing out a few showers here and there. It is forecast to lift gradually on Tuesday to help the breeze build along the coast and patchy drier air from the Western Atlantic.
Outside of a spotty shower or two, moisture will be limited and most of the week will be quiet. By the weekend, we may need to bump up the rain chances ahead of what could be the first Fall front to clear South Florida.
Temperatures will go up to above average values for most of the week and nearing records as a front lifts. However, going back down to average values once a Fall front clears the region Saturday night. It will certainly make conditions feel pleasant!
Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7