Front Lingers

A front is expected to linger around South Florida squeezing out a few showers here and there. It is forecast to lift gradually on Tuesday to help the breeze build along the coast and patchy drier air from the Western Atlantic.

Stalled front near South Florida will provide for a chance of passing showers and near average temperatures today. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Ev58IrRZMv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 4, 2019

Outside of a spotty shower or two, moisture will be limited and most of the week will be quiet. By the weekend, we may need to bump up the rain chances ahead of what could be the first Fall front to clear South Florida.

Drier air moves in on Tuesday and that should only keep a spotty shower in the forecast through Thursday. By the weekend, a cold front could actually bump up the rain chances & maybe this time clear South Florida. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/h2gUlCGFyY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 4, 2019

Temperatures will go up to above average values for most of the week and nearing records as a front lifts. However, going back down to average values once a Fall front clears the region Saturday night. It will certainly make conditions feel pleasant!

SMALL FALL FEEL COMING: Stronger front seems to finally get enough of a push to clear South Florida over the weekend. Temperatures finally go down to near average values. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZL8rFvZlTM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 4, 2019

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7