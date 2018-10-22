Front Hanging Around

A weak cold front crossed through and is it has helped bring down the humidity enough to make it feel more comfortable. However, model guidance is showing that it will stall over South Florida tonight and with it continue the breezy conditions along the coast. It will stick around for a good portion of the week with times of clouds and showers in spots. Rain chance will range at 30%.

By Friday, the jet stream will dip more to the South and help push another front through the area in the evening and clearing out early Saturday. If the models are right, Fall-like temperatures South Florida style will be felt into next week. Overnight lows Sunday forecast in the middle to upper 60’s with daytime highs in the low 80’s.

Tropics Update: All is quiet. We are not watching any area for development in the Atlantic Basin.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7