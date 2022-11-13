Following a warm and unsettled Saturday afternoon, a weak front will reach South Florida this evening, but at least some relief will arrive during the day in terms of slightly lower temperatures and humidity due to a northerly wind already in place.

Expect lots of sunshine this Sunday morning with some pockets of fog across the western suburbs. A few clouds develop in the afternoon, and one or two showers could manage to develop, especially in Miami-Dade County. The day overall will be a dry one, however. High temperatures at most locations will be in the mid 80s.

Tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday are all looking like nice days between two fronts — the one passing through today and the next one arriving Thursday. That means weather conditions for South Florida will be rather tame with temperatures a few degrees above normal with lots of sunshine and a rain chance only at 10-20%.

By the end of the week, changes return as the next front arrives. This front will be different than this weekend’s in regards to its moisture content, however. We are expecting a better chance for showers (30-40%) starting Thursday or Friday as this next front reaches South Florida then probably stalls. Temperatures clouds dip down a couple degrees but that is more because of the showers and clouds in the area.

In the tropics, all is quiet! Enjoy the rest of your weekend!