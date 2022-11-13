Following a warm and unsettled Saturday afternoon, a weak front will reach South Florida this evening, but at least some relief will arrive during the day in terms of slightly lower temperatures and humidity due to a northerly wind already in place.

Expect lots of sunshine this Sunday morning with some pockets of fog across the western suburbs. A few clouds develop in the afternoon, and one or two showers could manage to develop, especially in Miami-Dade County. The day overall will be a dry one, however. High temperatures at most locations will be in the mid 80s.

Tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday are all looking like nice days between two fronts — the one passing through today and the next one arriving Thursday. That means weather conditions for South Florida will be rather tame with temperatures a few degrees above normal with lots of sunshine and a rain chance only at 10-20%.

By the end of the week, changes return as the next front arrives. This front will be different than this weekend’s in regards to its moisture content, however. We are expecting a better chance for showers (30-40%) starting Thursday or Friday as this next front reaches South Florida then probably stalls. Temperatures clouds dip down a couple degrees but that is more because of the showers and clouds in the area.

In the tropics, all is quiet! Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox