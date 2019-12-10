Front Forecast To Linger

Today through Wednesday

Breezy Southeast winds is expected as high pressure continues to push Eastward over the Atlantic and a cold front makes it into Florida. Look for increasing moisture levels out ahead of this front allowing for a few showers to develop today and tonight (mainly along the East Coast). The increased moisture levels will likely allow for fog to develop across inland locations overnight and again become dense in some areas.

The front will ultimately stall out to the North over Central Florida tomorrow. This will lead to showers and few thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday

Stalled front will keep a chance of showers across South Florida. The majority of the activity will happen with the daytime warmth. On Friday, area of low pressure develops along the front in the Gulf of Mexico and begin to lift to the Northeast. It also turns breezy along the coastal areas.

Weekend

Low pressure continues to lift Northeast, dragging a weak cold front across Florida. A few rain showers possible on Saturday. By Saturday night into Sunday, drier air arrives over Florida as high pressure briefly builds over the region. Temperatures will be slightly cooler (near average ) on Sunday. It will be less humid as well.

RAIN CHANCE- Showers possible with heavier pockets Wednesday afternoon. Front lingers to the North of South #Florida rest of the week. Another front clears everything out early Saturday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/x424YMf8JE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 10, 2019

Come out and enjoy the 48th Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade taking place in the beautiful City of Fort Lauderdale Saturday night!

WINTERFEST BOAT PARADE- Look for a mostly cloudy start with showers mainly before 1pm as a cold front moves through. It is expected to be dry with clearing skies for the parade. Winds go from W to NW in the evening. @wsvn @7weather @WinterfestInc #flwx pic.twitter.com/zioRP0W29J — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 10, 2019

