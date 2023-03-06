The work week starts with plenty of warmth. Our south Florida “heat streak” is still intact and now stands at 19-days with temperatures running well above average. Quite often, these daytime readings have even soared to levels we don’t usually experience this time of the year!

The hottest days of this new week will likely be on Monday and Tuesday. Both days will feature a southerly air flow and temperatures quickly rising toward the upper 80’s. It’s worth noting that Miami’s record (Monday) is 88-degrees set back in 2003. The record will be in jeopardy Monday afternoon.

Overall, it’s a mostly dry start to the work week although there could be some exceptions. Inland areas will be subject to seeing a few isolated showers (into Monday afternoon) as the sea breeze advances. Any potential rain shower should be welcome due to the extra dry conditions we’ve had, lately. If we don’t pick up some beneficial rain soon, it could be very bad going into “Brush Fire season” from April through May.

We’re forecasting some minor weather changes for the second half of the week. To begin, we’ll watch as a fast-motion front settles into south Florida from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. This frontal boundary could help in two ways: stirring up additional rain showers, and curbing the recent heat. Our forecast models tend to show the front actually crossing the south Florida mainland (but barely). It could be enough, though, to switch our winds around while bringing-in air from the northeast. If that happens you’ll notice more comfortable days during the late week. Highs may only reach the lower 80’s . That would actually be fairly typical for early March.

