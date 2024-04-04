Following record heat at Fort Lauderdale Wednesday afternoon, a cool front has crossed through South Florida around sunrise this Thursday morning, ushering in more weather changes for the rest of this week.

Most of South Florida has started off the day with rain and thunderstorms but conditions will gradually improve throughout the day as the front continues to move south and east. Besides a few lingering showers across southern Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys, most areas will be dry this Thursday.

Clouds will remain stubborn through much of the day, however, with clearing skies late in the day. That should allow for temperatures to warm up to around 80F late in the afternoon. The winds will also be noticeably lighter this Thursday.

The air mass and setup behind this cool front will set the stage for cooler mornings and mild days the next few days, just in time for the weekend. It will also allow for fantastic weekend weather with lots of sunshine and dry conditions.

High pressure located to our west over the Gulf of Mexico will steer in cooler temperatures courtesy of a northerly wind Friday through Sunday mornings, leading to below average temperatures in the low to mid 60s across most mainland areas.

There is even the likelihood for wakeup temperatures in the 50s across inland locations Friday and Saturday mornings!

As high pressure tracks east, that will usher in warmer temperatures and stronger winds next week, with lows back in the 70s and daytime highs in the mid 80s.

With the large high nearby over the next week, that will allow for quiet and dry conditions over the next 7 days in South Florida.