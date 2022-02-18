Happy Friday, South Florida!

The weekend is almost here! After a cool start to the work week, temperatures slowly began to rebound and as our wind pattern veered off the water, more moisture returned to the forecast (mainly in the form of clouds). This morning temperatures were on the mild side with many spots waking up in the upper 60s and lower 70s and it sure felt muggy. The breeze also began to die down a bit as compared to the last few days.

As high-pressure moves farther into the Atlantic, wind speeds across south Florida will finally begin to let up a bit. But of course as the high moves farther away from us, our wind direction will begin to veer a bit more out of the south today. This is ahead of a front that is forecast to reach our area on Saturday. Due to the change in wind direction, our afternoon high temperatures will shoot up quickly into the mid 80s today. This will leave us well above average and not feeling much like winter at all. Other than a spotty afternoon shower, today looks to remain mainly dry.

Let’s talk about the weekend. A front is forecast to reach us later in the day on Saturday, which could trigger a few showers through the second half of the day. Temperatures will still remain on the warmer side but then behind the front, afternoon high temperatures on Sunday will be a bit closer to average. This front will come with limited moisture so apart from just a few isolated showers Saturday afternoon & evening, South Florida should remain mainly dry through much of the weekend. It looks like the best chances for any showers will be through the second half of Saturday and Saturday night. As mentioned above, temperatures behind the front will be a bit more typical for this time of year so no major cooldown is expected this time around.

Looking ahead, next work week looks to remain on the warmer side once again. Afternoon high temperatures will quickly return to the 80s starting Presidents’ Day Monday. Apart from a few spotty showers, the weather pattern should remain about the same. Wind speeds will begin to pick up as we head into the middle and end of the work week and with a wind off the water, the breeze could drag in a shower or two from time to time.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

