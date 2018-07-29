From wetter to better?

We start the work week with the need to be on guard for developing showers and storms. At this point (after a very soggy weekend) “we all know the drill.” There is a bit of rain relief not too far off, though, so hang on! Lately, our south Florida and regional weather has been dominated by tropical moisture scooped up from the south. What’s scooping it has been low pressure drifting over the southeastern Gulf. The disturbance should move north and west by Tuesday, then weaken and diminish if all goes as planned. Regardless, it’s heading away from our area and will lose influence early this week. While a pool of moisture maintains itself on Monday we’ll still see scattered batches of rain with more inland based thunderstorms. Next, updated forecast models show a potentially heavy push of storms arriving around the Bahamas and much of coastal south Florida from Monday night into early Tuesday. Once that round passes, the rest of the week looks considerably better. Storms will become more isolated and focused over interior locations during the afternoon hours. Also during the midweek, coastal areas will pare down the timing of showers (from the ocean waters) mainly from the nighttime through the early morning. So it’s a gradual pattern adjustment and it does involve more sunshine than we’ve seen recently, as well.