It’s been another long streak of soggy and stormy conditions for south Florida. On Saturday, the pattern continued as most places had to contend with heavy downpours and thunderstorms. This recent batch of unsettled weather is the result of a cold front settling into the region. The good news? The front is expected to slide south (into the Keys, then Straits) with high pressure and drier conditions arriving soon. Sunday is what we’ll call our “transition day” as we transition from moisture to drier air. Basically, the best chance for rain will be during the morning hours. Then, later on Sunday, winds will turn out of the northeast and become breezy. It’s during that time that you should begin to detect lower humidity working into south Florida. It should be a welcome change, too! While we won’t experience cooler temperatures, we’ll at least have a decrease in the muggy air (so it should feel much “better than it has been”). The more-comfortable pattern will tend to stick around through most of the week.

