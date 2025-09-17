Just when you thought it was “wet enough” south Florida! The forecast calls for extra and enhanced rain in the days ahead. The weather pattern seems to be rewinding with the return of a former front. It’s getting pulled back our way, the very same boundary that brought bouts of rain LAST week.

Beginning Wednesday, it’s a combination of the old front and deeper moisture that follows. Expect more clouds, times of heavy rain, and the risk of flooding. It won’t be a solid soaking, there will be breaks in the activity. Hopefully, those breaks will be long enough to allow rain water to recede and storm drains to do their job. How much rain could we see? Forecast models (Wednesday thru Friday) show a general rain range between 4 and 6 inches along the SE coast, as well as the Miami metro and Ft. Lauderdale metro region too.

If there’s a positive spin on this, it might be that it won’t feel quite as hot and (also) we should be able to tap into a beach breeze. This onshore and unsettled pattern is likely to continue into the start of the weekend, at least. Some long range guidance even has the wet stretch getting prolonged into next week. In the meantime, be patient and prepared for the usual (and slowing) effects on all area roadways.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.