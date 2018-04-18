From Sunny to Soggy

South Florida will remain nice and dry as we cruise into the end of the work week.

High pressure, our “fair weather” friend, will keep a stronghold on us before a weak front breaks it down by the weekend. Ahead of this next system, expect spotty showers starting on Friday night and sticking around Saturday as daytime highs soar above seasonal into the upper 80s.

This front looks to stall out over the Florida Straits and generate a pool of moisture. This will leave us unsettled with high rain chances starting Sunday through the first half of next week.

