The pattern remains unsettled today with scattered storms possible heading into the afternoon. A few of the downpours could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

However, the pattern will go from stormy to sizzling as drier filters into South Florida. High temperatures are expected to range into the low 90’s and feeling more like the triple digits (between 100-105 degrees) through Father’s Day weekend.

Although the air will be drier overall, our primary wind flow will remain out of the South-Southwest to draw up the heat from the tropics. This will maintain a Summer-like pattern through early next week and a good reminder to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7