South Florida will start off the work week with another day of scattered to widespread showers and storms. Most of the activity will happen during the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will reach the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Our flow becomes more West to Northwest mid to late week, cutting off the deep moisture. Therefore, isolated to scattered storms possible starting inland and pushing toward the coast… it just won’t be as wet as it has been.

As high pressure shifts to the East from the Gulf of Mexico helping winds veer out of the West, it will have us finishing off the week sizzling. Highs in the low to mid 90’s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits… records will be in jeopardy.

Today in the Tropics

We said goodbye to Bret and Cindy over the weekend and not following any other areas for development.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7