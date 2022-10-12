A Fall Front is on the move and it will be unsettled ahead on Thursday. Models showing widespread rainfall and scattered storms possible between 3 to 7 pm.

Chance for rain will be up to a 70% on Thursday and then it dramatically drops over the weekend to mark the official start of Dry Season on October 15th.

By Friday, conditions gradually clear out and as rain chances go down. Temperatures will stay warm, but it will feel noticeably different thanks to lower humidity values!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7